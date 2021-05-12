Based on recent letters to the editor, I feel that a few corrections are in order. The letter states that the district is defunding our schools, the museum, our fire and rescue, our police by purchasing property and taking it off the tax rolls. This is absolutely false. Because the district will be leasing its land to farmers indefinitely, property tax will still be required to be paid.
Had the writers taken the time to become more informed, they would have not spread false information. The district will absolutely be supporting schools, fire-rescue, and law enforcement not only in taxes, while being able to provide affordable sewer fees and adequate capacity for growth.
Writers accuse the district leadership of floundering. The current board including Jim Bellet, Mike Griffith, myself, and past board members have done an exceptional job in managing the district’s resources and allowing the district to provide top-notch service to our patrons. It is disappointing to see the board’s good work being disparaged, as writers accuse the board of buying votes with a rate decrease, which is a direct result of years of excellent financial management on the part of the board and employees.
Sadly, most of the individuals writing letters to the editor against the SSSD project, claiming mismanagement of funds, wanting a change in directors, are outside the district and unwilling acknowledge what is being done in other areas of Klamath County, in Oregon and nationally. For years the board has been setting aside funds in order to meet increasing demands from DEQ and now everything is in place to keep sewer rates manageable. Rate changes affect those on fixed incomes the most
The LUBA and DEQ have approved the project. Let’s move forward with the project by keeping the current board of directors Jim Bellet and myself.
Charles Dehlinger SSSD Position #3
Klamath Falls