The South Suburban Sanitary District is at it again. Though they were unanimously denied by the planning commission and the commissioners for their recycled water project and are vehemently opposed by the neighbors and landowners surrounding their proposed project, they are trying to further destroy our neighborhoods by applying to also use class B biosolids.
I have to ask: How does this happen in the year 2021? With all of the technological advances that humans have made, why is it that the SSSD still doesn't know how to take care of its human waste? Why is it that they have to jeopardize our health by contaminating our soil, ground water and wells? Why is it that they have to torment homeowners with this smell? Why is it our problem?
Nonetheless, the sanitary district is continuing their grudge match against us under the pretense that they’ll save their customers’ money. However, the city of Klamath Falls isn’t having this issue, even though they have many more customers than the SSSD. Instead they’ve applied for grants to deal with the total maximum daily load requirements, are looking into sending their water to the Klamath Drainage District, and are not worrying their customers with threats about how they need a certain project to happen or they’ll have to increase their rates. Maybe the SSSD could learn a thing or two from the city.
Here’s another solution: Instead of buying land in neighborhoods outside of your district, how about SSSD purchase some residential land in its own district to apply the biosolids and see how your customers feel about it? I am sure they’ll have the same reaction that we’re having.
Lisa Stringer
Klamath Falls