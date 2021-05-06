SSSD (South Suburban) flounders in their own waste. Not only pretending that they may be able to come up with effluent graded as “B,” but spending millions on ill-thought directions. Twice in less than 15 years they have bought land for their plan. First adjacent to Miller Island, second in the Lost River watershed. Their first move was nixed by Oregon DEQ because the toxic wastewater would end up back in the Klamath River. If you look at any map, you can see that the Lost River drainage ends up ... back in the Klamath River.
All the land South Suburban purchases comes off the county tax rolls. Everyone in the county loses. South Suburban is essentially defunding our schools, the museum, our fire and rescue, our police. And now South Suburban buys your votes by conveniently reducing your rates.
Please vote for Michael Koger and Kevin Harter, SSSD board of directors.
William Kennedy
Klamath Falls