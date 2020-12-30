Salvage timber from fire-damaged forests
This past year we had a lot of fires, just on the Winema/Fremont National Forests and and Modoc National Forest. That means a lot of salvage of the burnt timber. This means work for people and money coming to our counties and state.
Timber is a very valuable producer. Timber also means jobs.
I see the Forest Service offices are all in a lock down. I don’t think the COVID virus would have survived the fires. So why not get these folks out laying salvage sales?
If you watch the trains go through Klamath Falls, you see the amount of lumber on the train coming from Canada. So why are we not logging?
Bob Anderson
Klamath Falls