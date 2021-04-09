My patients often say “I don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine because the research is too new and rushed — I don’t want to be anyone’s guinea pig.”
My reply: “We’ve been studying mRNA for over 30 years and mRNA vaccines for over 15 years. This does not seem rushed to me.”
No one wants to be a guinea pig, but this is not a science experiment. The clinical trials have been done. The FDA has approved three highly effective and very safe vaccines — more effective than most other vaccines on the market. It’s not wrong to feel reluctant, but it is dangerous to avoid being vaccinated out of fear of the unknown.
The first human trials for mRNA vaccines were in 2002 for the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS) and then again in 2012 for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS). Fortunately, those viruses did not become pandemics.
With COVID-19, it quickly became apparent this would become a pandemic and vaccines would be essential to ending it. There are several reasons why the COVID-19 vaccines were approved in less than a year.
First, for the past year, global pharmaceutical researchers essentially “dropped everything” to develop and test COVID-19 vaccines. This united effort is unprecedented in modern medicine.
Next, since mRNA vaccines are chemicals made in a lab (not grown in eggs or cells), they can be made quickly in bulk.
Finally, because COVID-19 has spread so rapidly, clinical trials progressed faster than usual. In medical research, proving a drug is effective depends on how widespread the disease is — more disease equals faster outcomes.
Frankly, the speed with which scientists have developed these vaccines should be celebrated, not viewed as a weakness. Rest assured their science is sound and the vaccines are safe and effective. Please get yours as soon as you can.
You can also check out the Sky Lakes FAQ page (search for “Skylakes vaccine”), and if you’re ready to schedule or ask about eligibility, call 1-833-606-4370.
Robert Jackman
Klamath Falls