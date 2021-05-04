The Kruise of Klamath support’s Promote Klamath’s initiative to increase the Klamath County’s transient room tax to 11%.
As an event that strives to attract participants from outside our immediate area, we are fully aware that available funding has a direct correlation on the impact of marketing and promotion efforts. Our organization has benefited greatly over the years from the county’s tourism grant program, which is funded by the current transient room tax. Each grant that we received from the program allowed us to expand our marketing efforts and resulted in additional participants from outside of Klamath County.
We have no doubt that additional transient room tax funds would greatly enhance the community’s ability to grow this important sector of our local economy.
Tyler Poteet
Chair, Kruise of Klamath board
Klamath Falls