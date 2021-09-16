Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Letter: Roads to fishing, hunting lands in poor shape
I was born and raised in Klamath Falls. In my 50 years of life I have fished and hunted this great county, seeing and enjoying some of the best years that this country has seen.
Two years ago I purchased a second home in the great state of Idaho and found some of the greatest hunting and fishing that any outdoor person could ever dream of. I have been travailing back and forth from Klamath to Idaho Falls since that time and I have to say: After visiting Eagle Ridge yesterday that I have a huge problem concerning my county tax dollars that I pay for that's supposed to go to county roads maintenance, including our local county parks and roads.
The Eagle Ridge Road was so rough to drive on even in my $50,000 Jeep that I actually pulled over and asked myself: Just exactly how am I and other sportsman's are going to be able to haul in our boats to access the lake?
It's absolutely impossible at this point without the entire road from Highway 140 to the Eagle Ridge boat dock being graded. What happened to my and everyone's else's tax dollars?
This is not an issue of fire danger or anything else in order to maintain the road. Rather it's just plain not caring about us citizens of Klamath County. I can say this much about the great state of Idaho. Idaho respect's their tax payers and all roads leading to fishing and hunting are well maintained, but maybe that's because it's ran by a Republican state?