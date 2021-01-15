I voted for President Trump. I didn’t like his “March on the Capitol” speech. I don’t like his use of Twitter. In fact, had Twitter suspended him a year ago it would be his inauguration on January 20.
Should Trump be impeached for his “March on the Capitol” speech? Should he be prosecuted? Of course not.
Trump has a history of telling people to do stupid things. How about his COVID advice: Drink Clorox. Was anybody stupid enough to do that?
I think it’s ridiculous for the President of the United States to suggest hoards invade the Capitol, for any reason. However, it’s not only stupid to be one of the hoard, it’s criminal. These are adults, many with families, many of whom are professionals at their occupational craft. Did that thing that sits several inches above their shoulders go AWOL for a while? Apparently so.
A law enforcement officer was killed. Others died. There was theft and wanton destruction. There was, and is now, no excuse. We are a nation of laws. These are not Republican laws or Democrat laws, these are the laws by which all of us live in this great nation. It’s not up to each of us to decide which laws we choose to obey and which to ignore.
Sadly, many otherwise good people will pay the price for their stupidity on January 6, 2021. Should President Trump pay a price? He already has. Joe Biden has been elected President.
Trump’s statements were inappropriate. But he didn’t kill anyone at the Capitol that day. He didn’t destroy anything or take anything that didn’t belong to him from the Capitol that day. Stupid people, or stupid acts by otherwise not-so-stupid people, did that.
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls