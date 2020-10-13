Byron York’s Oct. 9 column "Remember the riots?" complains about lack of media focus on antifa (anti-fascists). Remember that every World War II veteran was anti-fascist.
Readers only had to turn the page to locate the true radical extremists: “13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police: paramilitary group hoped to spark "civil war.” These are white supremacists, the “Wolverine Watchmen” linked to the “open up” movement and the “boogaloo” — referring to a violent uprising against law enforcement and the government
FBI director Christopher Wray testified, prophetically as it turns out, that right-wing extremists, not antifa, pose the greatest threat to national security.
Ed Silling
Klamath Falls