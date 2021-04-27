The South Suburban Sanitary District board of directors and their operating manager have been working for a number years to improve services and keep the sewer bills as low as possible and it appears they've been pretty successful.
Right now, during this time of drought, they seem to be the only organization that is coming up with methods of providing water instead of arguing about the ways of using the water that we don't have. They've had the patience and expertise to wade through the morass of state, federal and local gobbledygook and come up with an actual plan of action that provides surplus water and actually reduces the bills for everyone in the district who happens to own and operate a toilet.
Now there is an upcoming election for the board members and, for whatever reason, someone who doesn't even own a toilet in the South Suburban Sanitary District wants to vote out two of the board directors to have the majority votes to stop the whole process — after all of the work to successfully get where we are now, fixed-income customers be damned.
Please vote to retain Jim Bellet and Charles Dehliner if for no other reason than your own self-interest.
Ted Schneringer
Klamath Falls