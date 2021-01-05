During a health crisis, our elected representatives have an obligation to give us the facts. With facts in hand, we can protect ourselves, our families and the community at large.
On Dec. 29 at 6:08 a.m., state representative E. Werner Reschke tweeted as follows: “Faulty PRC testing (false positives) and masks don’t work.”
I have quoted in full. In nine words, Mr. Reschke has denied the existence of a problem that has caused, as I write this, some 346,000 deaths. He has denied the effectiveness of masks, an item known for at least 100 years to lessen transmission of airborne disease and known to limit COVID-19’s spread.
The voters should direct Mr. Reschke to find a new line of work at their next opportunity.
Ken Kendall
Klamath Falls