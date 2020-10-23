I have just learned that my campaign manager Robert (or Bob, as he wished to be called) Davies for each of my legislative campaigns in 1968, '70, '72, '76, and '80 died Oct. 10 at the age of 95. Bob was, as they said in his obituary, “a loving husband, father, and grandparent as well as a pillar of the Klamath Falls community.”
I was 28 when first elected to the Oregon House of Representatives and Bob was 43 that year, so we spent a good part of our lives knowing and working with each other. Bob, my sponsor in Kiwanis, and I did good things together in that great civic organization. I trusted Bob to speak for me politically and he also represented me in difficult political situations. He was kind, gentle, and could be fierce if called for. He was my loyal friend.
I am writing my autobiography and only recently, I discussed senators Harry Boivin and Debbs Potts, two friends and political associates. Like Bob, they both died at the age of 95 also and now, I will place a story about Bob with them. Three giants in my life.
Rev. Fred Heard
Salem