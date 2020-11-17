Remember Alzheimer’s this month
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association marks these events by recognizing the more than 16 million family members and friends across the U.S. — including 188,000 in Oregon — who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 18.6 billion hours of unpaid assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $244 billion. If Alzheimer’s caregivers were a state, they would be the fifth largest in the country. And, nearly 60 percent of Alzheimer’s caregivers report their stress level as high or very high.
I was one of those family caregivers. My father, Bill Whitney, passed in 2014. He had been an actor when he was young and used his presentation abilities to speak on behalf of himself and other Oregonians who were experiencing Alzheimer’s disease, and their families. I proudly stood with him and continue to do so, advocating at both the state and federal levels. My dad stated that prior to getting support through the Alzheimer’s Association, he was deeply depressed. The Alzheimer’s Association had helped him regain hope, and he wanted others to experience a sense of hope as well.
I am grateful that in recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Representative Walden and his replacement will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.
During these challenging times — and always — the Alzheimer’s Association offers help and support for caregivers and the general public online and on the phone. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 for more information.
Marya Kain
Medford