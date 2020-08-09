Registering to vote more difficult during COVID
COVID-19 limitations at the DMV are making voter registration and revenue from fees, more difficult and timely.
Recently I tried renewing my driver’s license before the Aug. 24 deadline. With DMV’s at-door service, I was able to secure an appointment at the earliest date of September 25. Fortunately, an extension is available until sometime in October, so my drivers license is good past Aug 24.
Given that a driver’s license or DMV-issued ID is important to register to vote in Oregon, those hoping to vote that haven’t registered better hurry and get an appointment at DMV. You can only make an appointment online so internet access is needed too.
I hope the DMV will hire more employees to accommodate higher volumes and lots more revenue from fees.
Dawn Wood
Klamath Falls