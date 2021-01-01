On December 14, a man and his wife from Arizona were traveling on Highway 97 in their Mercedes SUV.
He was 64, she was 65. The lady was at least a wife. She may have been a mother, grandmother, sister too. She most likely had friends who loved her. The couple may have been on their way to spend Christmas with loved ones, maybe they were taking a long-awaited vacation, or maybe they were just enjoying some time together, but they were innocent victims.
The highway was covered with packed snow and ice and extremely slick, numerous crashes and slide-offs had occurred, most drivers were cautious and going slow. A 30-year-old man in a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling in the other direction and going too fast for the conditions.
He braked for the slower moving traffic he came up on and lost control. His trailer went into the other lane and crashed into the SUV, killing the lady and seriously injuring her husband. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.
ORS 811.140 - A person commits the offense of reckless driving if the person recklessly drives a vehicle upon a highway in a manner that endangers the safety of persons or property.
ORS 161.085(9) - recklessly means a person is aware of and consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the result will occur or that the circumstance exists.
OSP responded to the crash but no enforcement action appears to have been taken against the truck driver for killing the lady and injuring her husband.
Maybe things would be different if the innocent people being killed on our highways were related to, or friends with troopers. Hopefully, a successful civil suit will be brought against the trucker and his company and relieve them of all of the only thing they really care about — their money.
Joseph Smith
Chemult