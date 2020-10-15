There are daily tallies published in the paper and elsewhere regarding the number of cases of people that have contracted COVID along with the number of deaths, locally as well as overall for Oregon. This is generally in a headline format "COVID-19 update" on the front-page of the Herald & News.
The majority, if not all of the deaths, are coincidental with underlying medical conditions. Regardless of these or other extenuating circumstances, these losses are still real and sometimes, premature.
However, this information is buried within the text and not openly acknowledged as a major and sometimes synchronous cause of death and not necessarily always the consequence of contracting the virus. The current headline and reported correlation is misleading and creates an unfounded consequence and assumption (of the virus and death) since there is no information provided regarding the number of the many recoveries.
Since this virus reporting became a regimen, I have been unable to find any coverage, co-statistic or acknowledgment of the number of recoveries from the virus. Is there any reason that this information cannot be sourced and provided within an update?
There certainly must be recovery information available and it should be included to add reality that contraction of the virus is not an automatic death sentence. Illness and discomfort, yes, but with due respect, recovery is viable. Then what?
Joe Long
Klamath Falls