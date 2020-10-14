Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Phil Studenberg's first term demonstrates his common-sense commitment to our community. Working with colleagues and city staff, together they have brought new businesses, jobs and enhanced downtown.

Their primary achievements are: opening Holiday Market, Sugarman’s Corner, Klamath Commons Park, and Marriot’s Fairfield Motel. Initiating action on the abandoned Balsiger Corner with a public/private venture for retail and residential units. Attracting new businesses like TJ Maxx, Natural Grocers and Planet Fitness. Awarding city small business grants for building restoration and COVID-19 relief. Safely regulating and tapping over $300,000 in new revenue from marijuana dispensaries.

Phil's priorities today are to: Increase financial support to businesses and workers struggling through the pandemic to assist our economy and neighbors; continue to attract new business and rejuvenate neighborhoods, building on the city’s pre-COVID-19 efforts; invest in access to high speed internet citywide; expand community policing and explore creative, affordable and sustainable solutions to homelessness.

This issue threatens efforts to improve our quality of life, reduce pain and suffering and to build a strong, healthy community. Defunding treatment programs for the mentally ill has brought difficult issues throughout the country.

Phil Studenberg has practiced law here for 42 years and raised a family. Phil knows our city’s challenges and opportunities. He has vision. He is a team player. He keeps his promises.

Chuck Wells

Klamath Falls

