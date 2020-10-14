Phil Studenberg's first term demonstrates his common-sense commitment to our community. Working with colleagues and city staff, together they have brought new businesses, jobs and enhanced downtown.
Their primary achievements are: opening Holiday Market, Sugarman’s Corner, Klamath Commons Park, and Marriot’s Fairfield Motel. Initiating action on the abandoned Balsiger Corner with a public/private venture for retail and residential units. Attracting new businesses like TJ Maxx, Natural Grocers and Planet Fitness. Awarding city small business grants for building restoration and COVID-19 relief. Safely regulating and tapping over $300,000 in new revenue from marijuana dispensaries.
Phil's priorities today are to: Increase financial support to businesses and workers struggling through the pandemic to assist our economy and neighbors; continue to attract new business and rejuvenate neighborhoods, building on the city’s pre-COVID-19 efforts; invest in access to high speed internet citywide; expand community policing and explore creative, affordable and sustainable solutions to homelessness.
This issue threatens efforts to improve our quality of life, reduce pain and suffering and to build a strong, healthy community. Defunding treatment programs for the mentally ill has brought difficult issues throughout the country.
Phil Studenberg has practiced law here for 42 years and raised a family. Phil knows our city’s challenges and opportunities. He has vision. He is a team player. He keeps his promises.
Chuck Wells
Klamath Falls