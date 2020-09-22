I want to go on record endorsing Nathan Ratliff for Klamath County Circuit Court Judge. Nathan has significant experience, not only with the practice of law, but also with the life in Klamath County, which will benefit our community if he is elected.
He has represented Klamath County residents for 17 years in all types of cases, has served as a municipal judge, has navigated his practice as a small business owner, and is well respected in his role as advisor, friend, father and citizen. He brings excellent credentials to this position, graduating in the top of his class from the University of Oregon School of Law in 2003 and graduating with the highest honors from Oregon State with a degree in political science.
Acting as a circuit court judge requires integrity, compassion and critical thinking, as a judge must consider many different factual scenarios and decide how the law is applied. Nathan has established a reputation in the community as being honest, collaborative, hard working, and thoughtful, and he will use those qualities to go above and beyond what is necessary to serve the people of Klamath County as their judge. Nathan is not one to jump to conclusions, and considers all aspects of any scenario before deciding what is right.
For these reasons, I believe Nathan Ratliff is the person best qualified to be elected as the next circuit court judge of Klamath County.
Dan Tofell
Klamath Falls