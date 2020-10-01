Nathan Ratliff is my choice for Circuit Court Judge, 13th District, Position 2.
Nathan is homegrown, choosing to come back to the Klamath Basin after graduating first in his class from the University of Oregon School of Law.
Nathan doesn't shy away from controversy and has been good counsel for the irrigators working for water security in the Basin. Nathan is just the right combination of practical experience, local perspective, prime of life energy, and desire to serve his community.
Your vote for Nathan Ratliff is a good investment in our future.
Steve Kandra
Klamath Falls