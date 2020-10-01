Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Nathan Ratliff is my choice for Circuit Court Judge, 13th District, Position 2.

Nathan is homegrown, choosing to come back to the Klamath Basin after graduating first in his class from the University of Oregon School of Law.

Nathan doesn't shy away from controversy and has been good counsel for the irrigators working for water security in the Basin. Nathan is just the right combination of practical experience, local perspective, prime of life energy, and desire to serve his community.

Your vote for Nathan Ratliff is a good investment in our future.

Steve Kandra

Klamath Falls

