The voters in Klamath County have an opportunity to elect undoubtedly a most qualified person for the position of Circuit Court Judge: Nathan Ratliff.
Nathan Ratliff is the product of the Klamath Basin. He was born and raised in the Basin. He knows and understands the people and the issues here. He was co-valedictorian of his graduating class at Lost River High School and graduated summa cum laude from Oregon State University. As if that was not enough, he also graduated top of his class when graduating from Oregon University‘s School of Law.
He is the member of several prestigious legal organizations. He is the sitting Klamath Falls Municipal Court Judge and is a court-appointed arbitrator. Mr. Ratliff practices in civil as well as criminal law. He is a man of integrity, ethics, a hard worker and is dedicated to his firm and his clients.
I have been employed at the law office of Parks & Ratliff since 1988, having first worked there with Del Parks and Mike Ratliff. Also, I have worked as a legal secretary/legal assistant since 1968 for firms in Steamboat Springs and Denver, Colorado, then in Brookings and now in Klamath Falls. In small firms and very large firms alike. I have been in the business long enough to recognize true legal talent, which I see in Nathan Ratliff.
Nathan is truly one of the most talented and capable lawyers for whom I have had the privilege to work. He has been involved in very complicated legal issues involving both people and institutions in the Basin, including the adjudication of the waters of the Klamath River.
The voters of Klamath County will go a long way before they have the opportunity to elect as Circuit Court Judge a person with more talent, intelligence, integrity, experience, and drive than Nathan Ratliff.
Kay Heath
Klamath Falls