As a lifelong resident of Klamath County, I urge you to join me in supporting Nathan Ratliff's campaign for circuit court judge.
Nathan was born and reared in Merrill and has continuously had a strong connection to his roots in Klamath County. His experience working on his family's farm, working his way through school and working for 17 years as an attorney in Klamath Falls, has given him a firm foundation for understanding local issues — legal and personal — that people in our county deal with.
I have owned a local agri-business since 1975, and I recognize the need for judges who have real life experience working through the legal issues that we face in Klamath County. We need consistent, high-quality judicial decision-making so that we can focus on our work, and not have to worry that some judge will make an uniformed decision that can negatively impact us.
I have no doubt that Nathan Ratliff will make wise decisions and treat people fairly, because he has the experience, intelligence and heart to do what is right for his community.
Nathan is smart, level-headed, pragmatic and decisive — all qualities needed by a judge in our county. Nathan's experience, dedication to upholding the law and personal connection to Klamath County make him my choice for judge.
Join me, vote for Nathan Ratliff, circuit court judge.
Bob Gasser
Merrill