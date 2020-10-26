I strongly encourage you to vote for Nathan Ratliff for the Klamath County Circuit Court Judge. I’ve gained personal insight into Nathan’s dedication and love for the diverse residents in the community in which he grew up.
I met Nathan and his beautiful family years ago at a community boxing program. I later asked him to consider becoming a board member of Youth Rising, which provides life, leadership, workforce, and mental health support to vulnerable, transitional-age youth in Klamath County.
As the executive director, I needed someone who cared about the community’s youth, but who could also be even-keeled and provide an important legal perspective. As a board member, Nathan always asks difficult questions.
Yet, it’s those questions that help to equip me to successfully lead an organization that is serving the most vulnerable youth populations in Klamath Falls and heavily rural communities. I have found that his personality and approach to civic responsibility are balanced between accountability, transparency and the desire to find real solutions that meet people where they are at.
Nathan brings broad experience in criminal law, divorce, child custody, guardianship, real estate, water rights, probate, personal injury, landlord-tenant, and business issues and as the presiding judge of the Klamath Falls Municipal Court for the past four years. If elected, Nathan will be an amazing example to the young people growing up in Klamath County on what it looks like to grow up in a rural community and how through hard work, you can achieve your goals.
Tasha Locks
Klamath Falls