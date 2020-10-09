On Nov. 3, the citizens of Klamath County will have the opportunity to elect one of their own as Circuit Court Judge, and Nathan Ratliff could not be more qualified or deserving for the responsibility.
Nathan Ratliff grew up in Klamath County and, after graduating law school, returned home almost 17 years ago. He has spent his entire career legal career fighting for and representing citizens of Klamath County in a wide variety of legal matters involving many of the issues facing Klamath County citizens today. In that time, he has earned the trust of many because of his morals, legal knowledge, hard work, and devotion to the community.
There is no doubt that Nathan Ratliff will bring those same virtues as Circuit Court Judge for Klamath County. For over a decade, I have had the opportunity to know Nathan Ratliff in the courtroom, in the office, and at home, and what makes him a great attorney is also what makes him a great person. As Circuit Court Judge, Nathan Ratliff will uphold the principles that make our nation great, and we can trust that anyone appearing before him will be treated with respect and treated equally under the law.
With so much uncertainty in the world now, it is comforting to have one certain choice, Nathan Ratliff for Circuit Court Judge.
Monte G Ludington
Attorney
Pendleton