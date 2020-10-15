As a lifetime resident of Klamath County, I would like to endorse Nathan Ratliff for the circuit court judge position. Nathan's family and mine go back many years when his grandfather owned a potato shed and my mom was a potato inspector.
We both value family, community and hard work. Nathan understands this basin and its uniqueness, and he is always willing to take on difficult problems and try to solve them for the betterment of others.
I have worked with Nathan closely since he has been the city of Malin's attorney for several years and appreciate his thoughtful approach, work ethic and his diligence to get the job done. Recently we both went through a court situation that neither the city nor Nathan had ever dealt with. Nathan was diligence in researching and handling the case and the city prevailed in the case because of his knowledge.
Nathan has been a small business owner for 17 years in the basin and his extensive civil expertise is needed on the bench in Klamath County. He is knowledgeable of the court system and would serve the community justly and fairly.
He is also grounded and has never forgotten where he comes from. The one thing I admire most about Nathan is his love of his family and taking time to enjoy them. Nathan's education, connection to the basin, and his ability to connect with people and treat them fairly will make him a great circuit court judge. Please vote for Nathan Ratliff.
Kay Neumeyer
Malin