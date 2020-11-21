When someone burns a cross on your neighbor’s yard, it’s a problem. When someone yells a racial slur at your neighbor or calls out to them and their children to “go back to where you came from!,” it’s a problem. And just another sign that racism exists in our town. But what if that were to happen to you?
What if someone hurts you and your family that way? Frightens your children, makes you feel uncomfortable walking down the street, at work, or even in the comfort of your own home? And why? Because you seem different. It has nothing to do with who you are or how you act, but simply because some people, to feel better about themselves, feel the need to act as if they are better than you. When it happens to you It’s no longer a problem, now it’s a crisis. And if it’s a crisis for some of us, isn’t it a crisis for all of us?
I commend the city council for their efforts to deal with such difficult social issues to make Klamath Falls a better place to live.
Mike Reeder
Klamath Falls