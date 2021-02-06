I would like to compliment all the authors of the feature stories on local artists that appeared in the Klamath Life edition on Friday. In these rather dark times it’s especially inspiring to read stories of creativity, talent and passion among the local arts community. We do indeed have much to be thankful for.
In particular, I would like to thank Alex Schwartz for his piece about sculptor Stefan Savides and the dancing grebe project at Putnam’s Point that the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the Wendt Family Foundation, and the city of Klamath Falls are sponsoring. This has been an exciting partnership that has drawn on many of the local resources in our community to produce a lasting gift to the city.
It will showcase not only Stefan’s incredible talent, but some of the spectacular birds that have made our area famous. I would also like to thank local photographers Howard West and Mary Hyde who have generously donated their work to be used on interpretive panels and city parks community relations manager John Bellon who has embraced the project as an impetus to provide significant improvements to the Putnam’s Point site.
Lastly, I would like to thank the individuals and organizations that have made contributions to help us reach the $25,000 match needed to fully fund the project. So far, Klamath Basin Audubon has raised about 85% of the total, and I hope that additional community donations can help us get over the finish line as soon as possible. Donors can either write a check to KBAS or donate online.
All donations are tax-deductible, and donors who give $500 or more will be acknowledged on signage at Putnam’s Point. This will be a project that will make Klamath Falls proud.
Darrel Samuels
President, Klamath Basin Audubon Society