I am a 43-year-old adult in custody with asthma, housed at the Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview.
Letter writer Lawrence Reider (Vaccine the law abiding first, Jan. 23) fails to open his eyes and realize that adults in custody are five times more likely to get COVID. And as of Jan. 27, 41 have died in custody from COVID-19.
Not all prisoners are "predators, who make a career inflicting physical, financial and and emotional suffering," as Mr. Reider put it.
I have a 14-year-old daughter, an ex-wife and a family whom I love very much. We are people too and not all of us are in prison for person-to-person crimes. So to deny us a vaccine just because we are in prison is not only self-serving but narcissistic.
Next time you go pointing fingers, why not do some research and look at the actual people, and their families who love them, rather than the crime stats?
Rian Smith
Warner Creek Correctional Facility
Lakeview