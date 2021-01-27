I hold a different opinion from Laurence Reider in his Jan. 23 letter to the editor "Vaccinate the law-abiding first." I think jails and prisons should be a priority for vaccine distribution. People who are in custody are the responsibility of our government. People who are incarcerated do not have the freedom to take precautions against infection with COVID-19.
If convicted by a judge or jury, they have been denied their freedom for a period of time. They have not been sentenced to exposure to a virus that could result in illness and death. Many are held in custody awaiting trial, innocent until proven guilty. Many in custody do not have money to pay bail. Bail is a luxury for those with financial means.
Finally, I strongly dispute his characterization of incarcerated people as “predators who make a career of inflicting physical, financial and emotional suffering.” This is a broad oversimplification and generalization and is, for the most part, not true.
Kate Murphey
Klamath Falls