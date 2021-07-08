As a neighbor I would like to point out some ways to protect yourself and neighborhood during these ongoing extreme fire seasons:
First, get in the habit, when driving by or if living on an overlook, to look for rising smoke to report.
Never drive over dry grass. Realize you are fully liable for fires caused by negligence.
Report unauthorized camping or other hazardous activities.
Cook outdoors with only sparkless fuels such as propane.
Carry an all-purpose fire extinguisher in your vehicle.
If you don’t have a metal roof, then make sure pine needles and other flammables are raked off your roof and away from your home for at least 6 feet. Bear in mind that neglecting one pocket of needles can still burn your home down.
Trim as high as possible hanging branches as well as all “ladders” up into the trees where fires become extreme, such as brush and small understory trees.
Keep fire extinguishing equipment (extinguisher, buckets and shovel etc.) handy as well as a checklist of priority things to do. Be ready to load and save on short notice.
Realize when fires are near, your electricity will be turned off and your well will not be able to pump water.
Burn only when permitted and as early in the morning as early possible when cool and dew still on the ground, while raking a perimeter around the pile. Have shovel, extinguisher and water buckets filled nearby.
Make thin and long piles in clearings and start burning on one end first to see how fast it burns. To save substantial water due to evaporation, irrigate only evenings or during the night.
Brad Kalita
Chiloquin