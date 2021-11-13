Does our city/county really have nothing better to do than change names of the community and children’s parks?
Isn’t it bad enough that these playground/parks were built along the highway/bypasses? Kit Carson is right there next to Crater Lake Parkway.
How much does it cost us taxpayers every time the planning department changes the name? The name of the park is fine, so why change it? Boredom?
But Kit Carson isn’t the only poorly planned park. There is a playground right next to the most dangerous curve going into Bly. Why would you want our children playing next to the highways in our county? I would consider that to be poor planning as well, or a total disregard for the people of this community and its next generations.
We poured all that money into no turning left on to bypass from Portland St. but children aren’t any safer. Why wasn’t that money spent on a walkover bridge? No traffic stops and pedestrians are safe to cross — would have been a win/win answer.
Please stop the poor planning and think about where the hammer is going to land before throwing it willy-nilly into a group of children. It’s better to be praised for “a job well done,” rather than “What the hell did they do that for?” such as the bike lane down Oregon Ave. How much did that cost the taxpayers? I haven’t seen one bicyclist using it. How much money was wasted on that, and how much does the maintenance cost us property owners? I’m tired of the poor planning. Aren’t you?