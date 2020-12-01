Even though our county commissioners declined to support Klamath County Public Health director Jennifer Little's request for county support of the CDC recommendations and the governor's mandates, they are still necessary if we are ever going to be rid of COVID-19.
Washing hands or using a hand sanitizer, social distancing and wearing masks are essential public health practices during this pandemic. In addition, it would be helpful if every store manager would enforce mask requirements in their stores. This would include wearing the mask properly so both the mouth and nose are covered. This would definitely help the manager, the employees and the customers to keep from catching COVID.
Robert Jessen
Klamath Falls