I had a car broken into with about $6,000 worth of items stolen. After calling the Klamath Falls Police Department, they said nothing can be done at this point besides opening a case number and gathering a list of stolen items. This was done via phone and email as they were too busy to send an officer out. I was desperate for help, as the items stolen were an AR-15 with 400 rounds of ammo, tools and Christmas presents.
Recently I was playing volleyball at Mike's Fieldhouse, where most players come masked and end up either taking it off completely or wearing it as a chin diaper. I take mine off, and the head manager walked down to the players, saw me without a mask and kicked me out. She threatens to call the police which I reply with “Okay, go ahead.”
Considering my prior experience, I thought there was no way they would come. 40 minutes later, an officer rolls up and trespasses me. I confront the officer about what happened when an actual crime was committed, and he replied with: “That is just the world we live in today.”
Is this the new normal?
Jacob Richerson
Klamath Falls