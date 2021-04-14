Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I had a car broken into with about $6,000 worth of items stolen. After calling the Klamath Falls Police Department, they said nothing can be done at this point besides opening a case number and gathering a list of stolen items. This was done via phone and email as they were too busy to send an officer out. I was desperate for help, as the items stolen were an AR-15 with 400 rounds of ammo, tools and Christmas presents.

Recently I was playing volleyball at Mike's Fieldhouse, where most players come masked and end up either taking it off completely or wearing it as a chin diaper. I take mine off, and the head manager walked down to the players, saw me without a mask and kicked me out. She threatens to call the police which I reply with “Okay, go ahead.”

Considering my prior experience, I thought there was no way they would come. 40 minutes later, an officer rolls up and trespasses me. I confront the officer about what happened when an actual crime was committed, and he replied with: “That is just the world we live in today.”

Is this the new normal?

Jacob Richerson

Klamath Falls

