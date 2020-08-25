I read with interest Sunday’s Herald and News article: "Klamath Falls Police Department welcomes three patrol officers."
I recall when I was a police explorer scout in the Klamath Falls Police Department’s Explorer Scout Post No. 51 back in 1975-1976. I was a student at Henley High School during this era. Oh, how times have changed in law enforcement within the last 45 years!
As I alluded to in a 2017 Herald and News letter: "Violence escalates against police force," being in law enforcement today is more dangerous, demanding, depressing and stressful than ever. This is why we must support our local police and keep them independent. Our local constabulary deserves our emotional support and public approval to help advance their mission.
My 2017 Herald and News letter remains archived on the newspaper's website and can still be read online.
James Farmer
Merrill