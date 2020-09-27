There were 618,222 combat deaths in the American Civil War. There were 291,557 such American deaths in World War II, 53,403 in World War I and 47,424 in the Vietnam War.
There have now been 200,000 American deaths due to COVID-19.
Yes, COVID-19 is a war and some of the people here in Klamath Falls refuse to help win the war.
Wearing masks is important, but the nose and mouth both have to be covered. People who only cover their mouths are breathing in the virus and when they go home they expose others. If one cannot cover both nose and mouth they should stay home.
I am retired Air Force. My job was teaching chemical warfare. The most important job was educating the proper wearing of chemical warfare masks.
Chuck Brandsness
Klamath Falls