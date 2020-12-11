I was pleased to see that article on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941 in Tuesday’s paper. Being a veteran and Patriot, I think the 79th anniversary of that attack should have been on the front page.
Like President Roosevelt said, that is "a date that will live in infamy." December 7, 1941 is a date the country of Japan “sucker punched” the United States and all Americans should be reminded that not all countries in the world are our friends.
That is why we need our military ready and prepared to defend against all enemies.
Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls