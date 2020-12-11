We have seen this year how challenging and stressful distance learning can be, as well as how much children need to be surrounded by their peers.
In the upcoming Oregon state legislative session in January, a bill will be introduced that will remove children from the school system and force them into distance learning or homeschooling.
The time is now to say enough is enough. Parents should be allowed to give their child the educational options that best fit their family.
Please call or write to your Oregon state representative and senator and tell them you oppose LC 1701 and that it should not be brought to any committees as a bill during this or any future legislative session.
All of Oregon's children deserve the right to an education as their families see fit.
Claire Young
Medford