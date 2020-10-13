Hugh Palcic is running to represent Klamath Falls in Salem covering District 28. Hugh has been here for workers, unions and the most vulnerable; building a broad and impressive coalition of support — from Basic Rights Oregon, the Democratic Party, the Independent Party, the Cascade Cannabis Association, OSEA, AFSCME to individual leadership in the local LatinX community, educators, activists, and state treasurers.
Coming out of the COVID-crisis, revealing the longstanding issues of inequality, educational access, the urban-rural divide, District 28 needs leadership that is not built on division and distraction. The region and district feel the effects of 30-plus years of leadership in name only.
It is time for representation that comes to the table in Salem and brings back needed reform, like Broadband Internal for All, expanded K-12 support, business investments with union jobs, forest management reform and adaptation to climate change, and working with local officials on land management, soil mapping and long-term water issues.
Hugh's experience in leadership positions at local and state levels, and background in public service, lead him to best know the terrain of Salem, and what is on the table to bring back to District 28.
As a Klamath Falls resident and educator, I am enthusiastic to lend my support to Hugh Palcic on November 3 for state senator.
Jonathan Chenjeri
Klamath Falls