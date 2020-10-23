When Bill Adams returned to Klamath Falls city council in 2002, I said to him: "I know what you're against. I want to know what you're for, because if I know what you're for, we can find common ground and get some good things done for our community." He was unable to answer.
Dennis Linthicum and Werner Reschke obtained their legislative seats by deceiving the voters, aided and abetted by their corrupt predecessors.
These individuals are "Back to the Future" candidates. They would have us return to the past, ignoring changing demographics, current economic and social conditions, and the true needs of our communities. Their outdated approach to governance is based on division, not unity; anger and fear, not hope; retrenchment, not progress. These attitudes are part of what has held our community back for decades.
Character matters. Decency and integrity matter. Our votes matter.
I recommend: Mayor - Carol Westfall; City Council - Phil Studenberg; State Senate - Hugh Palcic; State Representative - Faith Leith; Circuit Court Judge - Alycia Kersey.
Our vote is our voice. Speak loudly against the destruction of our democracy. It is all we have left.
Trish Seiler
Klamath Falls
Former city councilor