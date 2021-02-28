I am writing to respond to “Governor defends decision to vaccinate Oregon teachers first,” published by the paper on Jan 23.
I’m respectfully writing to respond to this specific article because I agree with Gov. Kate Brown as she defended the decision to make Oregon educators the priority for the vaccine as of now.
It’s really not about the teachers, however. It’s about the students. While attending school, students get in their physical activities by doing extracurriculars, gym or even walking to classes. When students are at home, they don’t get as much as they do at school. As students, like myself, sit around at their desks all day doing school work from home on Zoom, they aren’t doing any physical activity. It’s important to get physical activity included in your day, even if it’s 5 minutes worth of activity.
A lot of students also rely on school meals as they have no food at home. Other students may also fear their home. You never know what happens behind closed doors.
Mental health, on the other hand, is a whole different topic. If students are having a hard time with online school, it could really affect their stress levels. Lots of students go through states of depression due to online classes.
Many students, and not just in Oregon, have failed classes due to online school. It’s a real thing, online school is completely different than in-person classes. Online school has lowered everyone’s grades. From straight A's to D’s just like that. Kids are in an illusion that every day is the same. It’s a repeating cycle of: Wake up, online school, go to bed.
Now, as Gov. Brown said, if seniors in Oregon were prioritized first, many educators wouldn’t get vaccinated. That leads to students not being able to attend in-person classes, and they would continue to struggle.
I think it’s safe to say that we need to focus on our children and their educators, who are risking their health to come in and teach, rather than arguing over who should be prioritized.
Hayley Hinklin
Freshman, Mazama High School