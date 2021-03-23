I was a member of OIT faculty back when Winston Purvine, charter president, was at the helm.
He took the institution through many radical transformations, from its original incarnation as Oregon Vocational School to Oregon Technical Institute to Oregon Institute of Technology, from a largely GI Bill-funded institute to a fully-fledged part of the Oregon University System.
Since then the school has seen core changes, from vocational scool to a polytechnic university with an ever-expanding range of programs and degree offerings, from early training programs, then associate degrees, up to baccalaureate and graduate degrees today.
The school opened a satellite campus, developed international links with Japan, Canada, Britain, Iceland, and attracted students from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. And in Oregon, OIT developed close relationships with public and private sector entities.
None of this would have been possible without the initiative and commitment of a professional faculty, taking leadership roles both on campus and in national accrediting bodies and professional associations in technology, engineering, medical, environmental and alternative energy fields.
That the current OIT president is touted as “an agent of change” is ironic, given the history, and when second-tier administrator Ken Fincher patronizingly comments that the faculty are “afraid of new ideas that are needed to move the university forward,” one wonders what planet they are from. That Fincher feels empowered to say this and to denigrate the senate as “a few disgruntled employees” reveals a crisis in leadership.
Academic professionals are the heart of the institution, teaching, advising, mediating internships, engaged with students in labs and classrooms—where administrators fear to tread. Thinking of faculty as “disgruntled employees” is symptomatic of a corrosive, top-down leadership style ill-adapted and damaging to higher education. History shows that administrative isolation and insecurity (as with Ken Light, 1976-1982 and Bill Lemmon, 1982-1983) can only breed conflict and stagnation.
Ed Silling
OIT Emeritus Professor of Communications
Klamath Falls