As OIT goes through this difficult time, I would like to remind our community that it was the OIT administration that called the impasse in negotiations. Instead of making a counter proposal, the OIT administration made the move to force the faculty to take their last best offer or to vote to strike.
In addition, it is part of the public record that the Oregon Employment Relations Board has ordered OIT administration to cease and desist unfair labor practices after the board concluded they violated its obligation to bargain with the faculty union in good faith.
Many letters to the editor have spoken about the evolution of OIT from a technical college to the institution it is today. Know that it was the efforts of a dedicated faculty, who are longtime residents of our community, that moved OIT forward. It has also been the support of generous members of our community. This progress cannot be attributed to a single administrator who has been here for a few years.
Not only do the OIT faculty have the right to ask for fair working conditions and compensation, it the right thing to do as this is how you recruit and retain a talented faculty. During the last two years the faculty at OIT did not receive a cost-of-living increase. Presently OIT faculty earn only 87% of what their counterparts do at other Oregon institutions. During this same time period the OIT administration salaries increased by 18.7%.
Please encourage the OIT administration to offer the faculty a fair contract. This is what is good for OIT students, the institution and our community.
MaryLou Wogan
Klamath Falls