The most vulnerable citizens in the United States for not only contracting the COVID virus but dying from it are the elderly with preexisting conditions.
COVID is the most deadly for those with respiratory diseases such as COPD, emphysema, asthma, chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and cystic fibrosis.
Oregon is not prioritizing the COVID vaccine for that most vulnerable population but is distributing it to tens of thousands of younger, healthy individuals instead. Oregon does not plan to prioritize the COVID vaccine for any person with any preexisting condition.
Instead, our Health Advisory Board has issued the statement that the vaccine will be distributed "equally" to everyone. Liberal Oregon politics are dictating that the vaccine will be distributed in keeping with their "social justice" agenda.
The Oregon health authority made the following public statement. "Vaccines are the key to slowly but surely achieving community immunity."
In the meantime, while the radical left plays politics with the vaccine, your cherished relative who suffers from one of the diseases listed above may die while a healthy young person receives the vaccine that should have been prioritized to them. This is not the way to control a deadly pandemic disease.
Chuck Michel
Bonanza