Oregon has been hit with serious challenges between COVID and large loss wildfires. Right when we need our Oregon National Guard’s response with “all hands on deck,” we don’t have available the full force.
Some Oregon National Guard forces are currently deployed overseas in Afghanistan and other war zones. This includes CH47 Chinook helicopters which should be here with soldiers fighting wildfires.
With all the fires in the west, we find resources are thin. Emergency officials are saying there are not enough firefighters and equipment to properly fight these wildfires.
The National Guard in each state is 95 percent funded by the federal government. The President can choose to federalize National Guard troops at any time. When that happens, the troops are no longer National Guard: the soldiers become regular Army or regular Air Force when they are deployed.
Things are dramatically upside down and out-of-whack. It is time to return Oregon’s National Guard now. We need them home as tragedy continues to unfold.
Wes Brain
Ashland