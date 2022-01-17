Regarding the Jan. 12 letter of Jonathan Chenjeri of Jan 12, "Inflation isn't the problem." Chenjeri is running as a Democratic Socialist of America — Oregonians don’t need more Democrats in Salem and don’t need any socialists. Contrary to Chenjeri’s assertions, inflation fears are not overblown.
Over the past one year — and not ten years as per Chenjeri — gas prices at Fred Meyer in K Falls have risen from $2.14 per gal to $3.75 — or 76%. Another example: On Zillow, over the past year, our house rose 75% in value and I wonder how much rents in Klamath Falls have risen? Biden’s plan might better be termed "Build Back Broke — because it’s designed to break the economic backs and empty the wallets of the middle class (not the mythical “rich” of Chenjeri’s fantasies). How about climate mitigation? More carbon and transfer taxes payable by all classes of society, mainly to virtue signal and pay for the sins of China and India, which aren’t going to do anything until 2060 or thereabouts. What about wind and solar power? I would only point to lulls in the wind and cloudy days and night — no power during any of those conditions — oh, yes, Germany pulled nuclear power and gas power only to rely on wind and solar and is now firing up coal-fired furnaces to provide electric power.
One final thought directed the Herald & News. You are giving what should be paid ad space for free political plugs by candidates by opening your letter page to candidates. Maybe if such candidates of whatever political affiliation cannot afford to pay, it indicates that they have little, if any, support and they do not need a boost from the H&N nor a subsidy from paid subscribers such as myself.
Steven Karp
Klamath Falls
Editor's note: Once the candidate filing deadline has passed, candidates are limited to one op-ed to lay out their platform. Before the deadline, all readers are welcome to submit a letter every 30 days.