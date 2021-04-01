As a current student at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus who has had the opportunity to talk with other students at both Klamath Falls and Portland about the union negotiations, I know I am better positioned to state that what the Oregon Tech administration is doing to its faculty is atrocious.
The March 10 press release published to the OIT website conveniently omits key details about the faculty union's demands and other details about the administration.
The article cites the union's demand for an additional $2.5 million annually as "unrealistic," yet doesn't mention how the administration gave themselves an 18.7% raise from 2018 to 2020. This raise is around $2 million itself.
They stopped giving their faculty cost-of-living raises after February 2019.
The dollar amount the union is demanding is to recover what was lost from no cost-of-living raises and from being paid well below market salary rate.
The administration wants to raise faculty's healthcare payments from 5% to 14% and higher, and yet claimed that the union's demands "display a lack of situational awareness."
My program and others like mine have had their budgets slashed while our tuition increases every year.
Meeting minutes from June for last year's fiscal operations advisory council cite concerns with seeing "historical disproportional increases to the president’s office, marketing department and enrollment management." The few meeting minutes posted since then make no more reference to this concern.
Under these conditions, the faculty is still expected to operate as normal with decreased resources, lower salaries compared to similar institutions, and unreasonable workloads.
Individuals who are not current students have the gall to write in and claim they can speak for us. The faculty union has us in mind. The administration clearly does not. I am an Oregon Tech student and I stand with our faculty.
Shiloh Castelli
Gladstone