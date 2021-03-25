I was born and raised in Klamath Falls. I left Klamath Falls in 1977 to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad until my retirement in 2002. Upon returning to Klamath my wife (Lois) and I became very involved in Oregon Tech. We were active in many areas of the university and continue today.
I have witnessed firsthand the growth of Oregon Tech. Dr. Naganathan is the third president I have personally worked with at various levels within the university. He was instrumental in the completion of the John & Lois Stilwell Softball Complex. The majority of the money for the complex was either raised through donations or privately funded by the undersigned.
Upon my return to Klamath Falls in 2002, I found many areas of concern at Oregon Tech. In the past four years, Dr. Naganathan has totally changed the look of the campus.
Here are just some of the changes that have transpired: Sidewalks replaced and repaired; landscaping; athletic building complete overhaul inside and out; new engineering building; physical therapy program and a kick off for the improved track and field facilities.
Dr. Naganathan has truly been a delight to work with. When there is a problem, he has always addressed the issue in a timely and professional manner.
John T. Stilwell
Klamath Falls