The purpose of this letter is to officially request the Faculty Senate to rescind the demand of resignation of President Nagi Naganathan.
The Faculty Senate demand is a poorly fabricated, paper exercise, which haphazardly served to poke a collaborative grizzly bear of Oregon Tech Alumni, community supporters, and long time scholarship donors with a sharp stick.
I have worked for more than 20 years as an active board member, putting in far more hours than I ever did as student, to help posture the Institution for the future.
From my perspective, the collective demand was a below the belt, underhanded labor negotiations tactic that turned into a personal attack on President Naganathan. Additionally, the demand devalued the equity of alumni holding degrees, goodwill of the institution, and jeopardized the stability of existing students, including the class of 2021.
For years Oregon Tech graduates and alumni have been highly sought after by many leading aerospace, technology, wood products manufacturing firms, hospitals, nonprofits, municipal, state and federal employers. Oregon Tech’s secret sauce: “It was always about the students." Does faculty senate still believe this?
With President Nagi’s visionary and transformative leadership, the university has secured an estimated $100 million of direct and indirect investments into construction projects, graduate level programs, and new equipment for students to acquire “ready-to-employ” training.
The public media forum is a poor place to conduct any form of truly serious business. Union and management negotiations are serious-as-a-heart-attack events. They require acting in good faith, true grit, and handshake integrity.
In order to solve this debacle, both sides must truly engage and get a deal. Hopefully, we can collectively put this behind us and welcome the class 2021 to the Alumni Association.
James DeHoog
Klamath Falls
Class 1998, director Oregon Tech Foundation, past alumni board president, president’s advisory board member, industry advisory board member