This a first — my first letter to the editor. I can no longer stand by and read letters and ads deriding the Oregon Tech faculty, of which I was a member for 30 years teaching full time and 15 years as adjunct/online.
The faculty, students, staff, and administration of this college all create the success the school has experienced since its inception, not one individual. The success and high placement rate of the students who graduate from Oregon Tech are directly related to the quality of instruction received from OIT faculty. Many of the accomplishments attributed to the President of Oregon Tech were begun by prior administration, rather than the sole result of one individual.
The problems with salaries and shared governance are not new, but the current situation implies that faculty are asking for unreasonable compensation and disregarding the needs of the students. OIT has lost some very talented teaching faculty and staff in the past few years because of the attitude that workloads are unimportant and fair compensation can be set aside year after year. The faculty at OIT are valued members of the Klamath Falls community, serving on community boards and commissions, supporting businesses and local schools, and committing to the overall livability of this place we call home. I am proud to call them friends and colleagues.
I was saddened to see the names of so many people who do not recognize the shared contributions of faculty, staff, students, and administration in the success of the college. Teaching is the foundation of the success of the college, and the faculty deserve equitable compensation along with recognition that they are heard and respected. Please support this valuable resource by supporting the faculty's demands for a fair contract.
Maggie Huntley
Klamath Falls