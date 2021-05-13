When you look at the candidates for the Klamath County School Board please consider their experience, their record, and their knowledge about what is best for our kids.
Jill O'Donnell is running for re-election to the Klamath County School Board and I urge you to vote for her. Her experience as an educator, curriculum developer, and with organizations that support children and their development is a resource that the Klamath County Schools and the board can not afford to lose.
Jill has taught elementary children and college students and developed and provided certified training for teachers. She started the Children's Learning Fair in Klamath County and has worked on it for more than three decades and she is a local and state leader with the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children. Jill has worked with Legislators and the Oregon Department of Education advocating for funding for schools, classroom size and program stability.
She always puts student interests first in any issue that may arise. That is why Jill supported and advocated for a safe return to school for our students during this pandemic. It is why she fights to maintain programs and quality and why she continues to research what will work best for improving education for our students. It is why her knowledge and opinions are sought and valued locally, statewide, and regionally.
Please vote to retain Jill on the county school board — the candidate who has made quality education her life's work. There is no harder working board member and no other candidate who knows more about education and its impact. She works tirelessly as a volunteer for students and stakeholders. We need Jill's knowledge and expertise.
Marla Edge
Klamath Falls