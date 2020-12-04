Waiting in line the other day, I overheard a woman bragging that she won't wear a mask because she is a patriot.
I do not think that word means what she thinks it means.
Clearly, she believes she's standing against a tyrannous restriction, apparently missing the contradiction that her petulant refusal to wear a mask, shoves her individual desire to be free from a minor inconvenience past others' rights to be free from a catastrophic illness. Is it possible to set those two ideas on a scale and actually struggle reading the balance?
Patriotism is exemplified by those who selflessly serve the welfare of a larger group. If draftees in World War II held the selfish definition of patriotism seen in the maskless, we shudder at the possibilities. Please imagine telling one of those veterans why you aren't willing to wear a mask because it restricts your freedom more than you are willing to give. The transparently selfish sense of scale would be laughable, if it weren't heartbreakingly real.
Yes, individual liberty will always be essential to American ideals. But individual liberty has never given the right to trample on others' liberties. This old adage sums up the American ethos on individual liberty: "Your rights stop where the other guy's nose begins." We shouldn't have to keep explaining to the maskless why they don't have the right to dump toxic waste in the city water supply, even if they feel righteous in doing so.
Wearing a mask is patriotic because it shows that you recognize your impact on others' well-being. Even if you are skeptical of a mask's efficacy, our medical community agrees that wearing one is an essential action to slow the pandemic. Please consider that patriots think of others and not just themselves.
Brent Glidden
Klamath Falls